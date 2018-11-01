Free Google Home Mini With New Or Existing Spotify Family Account

We see things like this a lot, right? A nice little hardware hook to sell you on a service or bit of software. We even see hardware bundles from time to time that throw in little perks here and there to get you to bite.

This latest effort from Spotify is not really any different, save one very important thing.

The deal is pretty straightforward: sign up for Spotify Premium for Families and you get a free Google Home Mini. The deal lasts all the way through the end of the year and you must redeem your device by January 15th 2019. The whole thing works via promo codes and it looks like once you sign up for the $14.99 service (that services 6 family members) you’ll get a code to use over at the Google Store.

Looking through the terms, we couldn’t find anything about how long your account has to stay active to take advantage, but it could be hidden somewhere in the original agreement.

Either way, if you were considering a few Spotify accounts, this is a great time to jump in!

The really interesting part in all this is that existing users can cash in as well! Frankly, we just don’t see this very often and I have to give credit to Spotify and Google for reaching out not only to new users but to their existing (and often loyal) userbase as well.

So, if you are on the fence about Spotify or are an existing customer, hit the link below and get your free Google Home Mini!

