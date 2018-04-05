Droplet Officially Launches At Cloud Field Day With Live Stream [Video]

Well, well, well. After months of waiting and months of wondering, Droplet is finally becoming official. Not that they weren’t real before, but the whole world is about to find out what they’ve really been up to and what Droplet can actually do. We’ve spoken with Steve Horne, Droplet’s CEO, on a few occasions and we’ve known for some time that the tech Droplet is deploying is legit and a potential game-changer.

We’ve seen demos, but we’ve not been able to actually use the service for ourselves yet. And, to be totally frank, what is happening with their proprietary container system is a bit over my head from a technical perspective, so I’m very eager to watch this unveiling right along with all of you to get a better understanding of what is going on from a technical point of view.

What we know for now is Droplet is working to provide a universal container to allow users to run apps across multiple platforms. Windows and Linux apps running in a container on Chromebooks or Macbooks could soon be a very normal thing. What I’ve seen so far is impressive, but I’m very excited to hear from Droplet’s lead developer during the live stream to get a better feel for what could be possible soon.

You can head over to Droplet’s site or just sit tight and watch the live stream right here! Enjoy!

|| Droplet’s Live Stream ||

