Cyber Monday 2018 Savings. Chromebooks, Smart Home And $10 AKG Headphones

Black Friday is safely in the rearview mirror but that doesn’t mean you can’t find the perfect deal for your holiday shopping list. Most retailers will continue to offer discounts through the end of the day tomorrow similar, if not the same, as Friday’s deals. Cyber Monday has become almost as big as Black Friday and that is fueled in part by online retailers like Amazon who live almost exclusively on the web. In recent years, giants such as Best Buy and Walmart have followed the Cyber Monday trend and I, for one, am extremely thankful.

Gone are the days of having to wage through the huddled masses to get the best deal on that perfect gift. Instead, you can shop from the comfort of your couch and get the exact same savings as everyone else sans the headache of getting up at 4 a.m. to fight the crowds. Now, I know there are many who plan their Black Friday as if it were a global offensive on a world superpower and deep down, truly enjoy the madness of it all. To you, I say, whatever floats your boat.

That’s not me. Our shopping was all but finished Thanksgiving evening from my wife’s phone as we recovered from turkey and crab legs.

For us Cyber shoppers, let us sit back and enjoy to spoils of our online shopping sprees and listen for the harmonious sound of the doorbell as the Amazon shipments begin to arrive and the Google Express emails start to roll in. So, for those still on the hunt, here are some last-minute deals to save you some dough this year.

Groupon

I don’t frequent the massive discount website but an email I received last week caught my attention. The AKG in-ear headphones I use on the daily are some of the best I’ve used in recent months and I was really hoping to snag a pair for my wife at some point. They are model specifically designed and “tuned” for Samsung Galaxy devices and originally cost between $100-$129 even though you can find them much cheaper on Amazon.

Groupon sent me a deal that was too good to pass up. For $9.99 you can snag these in-ear headphones that are equipped with an inline mic/volume button and honestly, sound as good as any of the dozen I have around the office and in my bag. They’re so good, in fact, I bought three. I can never have enough headphones and for $10, you won’t find a better deal because they sound great and they are super comfortable for me.

The deal ends in two days or while supplies last so grab a pair or three and get a great stocking stuffer.

AKG Headphones from Groupon

If you’re familiar with Groupon, you know they have thousands of deals. If you’re willing to dig around, you can find some crazy savings just like these headphones. Like everyone else, Groupon is taking advantage of the holiday shopping season and you can shop hundreds of Cyber Monday deals on just about anything you can think of all in one place. Check it out.

Groupon Cyber Monday

Google Store

Google is having their own holiday deals event and they’re offering savings on almost everything in their store. The most notable, for our purposes, being the Pixelbook but there are plenty of other products to be had. You can save $300 off any Pixelbook from now until November 28th and have it in time to show it off to the family at Christmas dinner.

Other savings include $10 off Chromecast, the Google Home Hub for $99 and a slew of discounts when you bundle smart things with Google Home. For all the deals, check our Robby’s rundown.

Google Store Cyber Monday

Office Depot

Office Depot and Office Max don’t exactly come to mind when I think about holiday shopping. However, if you’re in need of some restocking around the office, you can score a free Google Home Mini when you make a purchase of $150 or more. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of stipulations barring a few excluded items. To grab yours, simply place your order and add the Mini to your cart and use the promo code from the link below.

Free Google Home Mini from Office Depot

BH Photo

BH Photo is known to be an official outlet for a number of #MadeByGoogle products and because of that, offer the same discounts found at the Google Store, Best Buy and other. You can pick up a Pixelbook there and save $300 or grab your $25 Chromecast gen 3 and more. On top of that, they offer thousands of electronics products and their Cyber Monday sale is already going strong. They have hourly flash deals and more discounts coming down the pike throughout today and tomorrow. Bookmark the link below to see what’s headed your way.

BH Photo Cyber Monday Deals

HP Store

My top pick for Black Friday was HP’s insane sale on the Chromebook x360 14. The price has fluctuated but it is back down to $479.99 which is crazy cheap for a flagship-caliber Chromebook. 8th gen Kaby Lake. 8GB RAM and 64GB of storage in a 14″ convertible and all for under $500. I can’t go on enough about this deal but I digress. If a detachable is your heart’s desire, the HP Chromebook x2 is also on sale for $549 but Best Buy is still selling it for $499 so your call. I went with the Chromebook x360 14. Too good to pass up.

Save On HP Chromebooks

Sasmung Chromebooks

Samsung is still running their Black Friday and Cyber Monday promos and you can save between $100-$150 on your choice of either the Samsung Chromebook Pro or various models of the Chromebook Plus.

Shop Chromebooks From Samsung

JBL Link View

I still don’t know what possessed Verizon to do so but right now you can save $100 on the JBL Link View smart display with the Google Assistant. My favorite thus far of the smart displays, $149 bags you one and you don’t need a Verizon account.

JBL Link View

Hulu

we saw a lot of response from this little deal so I thought it worth another share. Hulu is offering a whole year of their limited commercial plan for the low price of only $0.99/month. That’s right, for roughly $12 you can get the streaming service for the next 365 days. The offer is open to new customers and returning customers who haven’t been with Hulu for 12 months or longer. I mean, seriously. Many of us spend that on coffee in a day.

There are only 32 hours left on this deal as of this afternoon.

Get Hulu Now

Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page. They’ll be updating sales every hour and there are a ton of them.

Amazon Cyber Week Deals

There will be a lot more Cyber Monday deals to be had and we’ll do our best to keep you in the loop as they arise. If you found a great deal, let us know and we’d be glad to share. Don’t forget to follow along on Twitter for the latest.