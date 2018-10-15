CTL Launches Core i7 Chromebox With a Competition Crushing Pricetag

CTL is at it again. The Oregon-based computer company dropped their Kaby Lake-powered Chromebox back in March with an industry low price of $199. The Intel Celeron Chromebox has since been bumped to $229 but it’s still the best deal going for the current generation of Chromeboxes.

When announced, CEO Erik Stromquist told me that more powerful models were in the works and now it looks like they are about to arrive.

The new CTL Chromebox CBx1 with IntelⓇCoreTMi7 processor compliments CTL’s popular line of rugged Chromebooks and Chromeboxes for education with more computing power and is perfect for classroom, digital signage and corporate use.

Pre-orders for a Core i7 version of CTL’s Chromebox are now available for the impressively low price of $599. Here’s a rundown of the specs.

8th Generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor

8GB DDR4 Ram with 32GB of SSD Storage (expandable to 16GB and 256GB SSD)

802.11 AC Wireless 2×2

10/100/1000 Ethernet Port

2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3.0, HDMI and 1 USB C port (for dual monitor support)

Bluetooth 4.2

VESA mounting option

2-way shipping warranty included for the first year.

1-year warranty

Most users looking at a Core i7 are likely interested in 16GB RAM and as much storage as they can get. Thankfully, the CTL Chromebox is easily upgradeable. In talking to Erik, he did inform me that other configurations would soon follow including a 16GB/128GB model.

Not only will you get the exact same performance as you would from devices from HP, Acer and ASUS, but you will also save as much as $100 depending on where you purchase your next Chromebox. That’s a big chunk of change that could go towards upgrading your ram or storage or even purchasing a monitor for your new Chromebox.

The Core i7 CTL Chromebox will start shipping next month and can be purchased directly from CTL and authorized resellers.

Core i7 Chromebox from CTL

Source: CTL