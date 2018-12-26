Confirmed: ‘Kalista’ Will Be An Intel 8th Generation Chromebase

A little over two months ago, XDA discovered a new Chrome device in the works that some suspected could be another Kaby Lake-powered Chromebox or perhaps even a new Chromebit if you can stretch your imagination that far. The platform, codenamed ‘Kalista’, has since been given the new device name ‘Karma’ and now we know beyond any shadow of a doubt that it will be a Chromebase all-in-one desktop machine.

Currently, the USB device will be categorized as the external input device. However, karma (a chromebase project) uses the USB touchscreen controller to support large screen monitor (for example 23.8″). As a result, we need to add the udev rules to whitelist the USB touchscreen as the internal device. This patch also adds a rule to enable the touchscreen wakeup event. Chromium Repository

Not surprisingly, the Chromebase will offer up USB-C ports that are currently being tested to charger external devices including phones and Chromebooks.

Karma: Enable 3A power supply over USB-C port

Verify 5V,3A supplied to Samus, Pixel phone, and Sona.

As noted in my previous article, the ‘Kalist’ project is being headed up by the ODM Quanta Computers. This is the same company that gave us the #MadeByGoole Pixelbook and Pixel Slate. Sadly, they also produce products from companies such as Dell, HP and Lenovo so we aren’t any closer to knowing who’s behind the desktop Chrome OS device.

I have a theory as to what brand will find itself on the new Chromebase so make sure you check back tomorrow for more on ‘Kalista’ and ‘Karma’. If my instincts are correct, it could have a major impact on the entire Chrome OS landscape. I would love to say we could find out more next month at CES but I suspect this Chromebase won’t break cover for a few more months. I/O, maybe? We shall see.

Source: Commit 1, Commit 2