Google And Citrix Hosting Chrome Enterprise Webinar Today

Google continues their commitment to enhancing businesses ability to embrace Chrome and the cloud with richer management solutions that help companies package legacy apps, mobility management and network solutions all in a single console. Products such as VMWare AirWatch and ManageEngine were created in partnership with Google for just this purpose.

Another big player in the Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) is Citrix who offers a wide range of products application and desktop virtualization, networking, software as a service (SaaS), and cloud computing technologies among others. Today, at 2:00 PM EDT, Citrix and Chrome Enterprises are teaming up to offer a webinar for anyone interested in learning more about the Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop.

With multi-layer security and unified endpoint management features, Chrome Enterprise combined with Citrix XenApp and Citrix XenDesktop provide secure access to mission-critical business applications to enable a productive workforce inside or outside your corporate infrastructure.

Hosted by IDG. the webcast will hit on these key offerings from Citrix and Chrome Enterprise:

What are the benefits of Citrix + Chrome Enterprise solutions?

How Citrix XenApp (XA) and XenDesktop (XD) integrates with Chrome OS?

What is the roadmap of Citrix product launches and enhancements with Chrome, Cloud and G Suite, and how can that help enterprise IT teams and end users?

How do Chrome and Citrix ensure secure access to critical enterprise apps?

How are customers successfully deploying Citrix on Chrome OS?

Key speakers include Citrix Chief Security Strategist Kurt Roemer and Google Group Product Manager Eve Phillips.

