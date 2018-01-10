NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

10 More Chromebooks Make The Android Support List

by Gabriel Brangers
Sitting in Las Vegas, surrounded by a landslide of Assistant-enabled devices and having no doubts where Google’s focus is at CES this year. That doesn’t mean we can’t share some great Chrome OS news while we’re here.

Back in Mountain View, developers have quietly updated the list of Chrome devices that officially support Android apps. The Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015) is probably the most anticipated device to receive the update but there are a number of other Chromebooks on the list that should excite users.

Latest Chromebooks Supporting Android Apps

 

  • Acer Chromebook 11 (C740): Stable channel
  • Acer Chromebook 15 (CB5-571 / C910): Beta channel
  • CTL J5 Convertible Chromebook: Beta channel
  • Dell Chromebook 13 (7310): Stable channel
  • eduGear CMT Chromebook: Beta channel
  • Haier Chromebook 11 C: Beta channel
  • PCMerge Chromebook PCM-116T-432B: Beta channel
  • Prowise Chromebook Proline: Beta channel
  • Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015): Beta channel
  • Viglen Chromebook 360: Beta channel

Seeing the Acer Chromebook 15 CB5-571 puts a smile on my face. I’ve owned just about every variation of that device and it deserves some love. I know countless users have been waiting for this update for what seems like an eternity.

Celeron, Braswell and even the OG Rockchip made this list and that’s a good sign that developers are finally tying up loose ends to make good on Google’s promise of this list being made complete. It’s been a long road but now we look to the future to see what’s next for Chrome OS.

We’re making rounds at CES 2018 today. If there’s something specific you’d like us to check out, drop a comment below or hit us up on Twitter. We’ll do our best to give you a shout out.

Source: Chromium Project via Android Authority

  • Darren Enns

    Yay for Acer C740! Was notified earlier this week for my own 🙂

  • antidopinguser

    hp 11 g4 it’s still rather new and still no play store. the g5 has it. fuck google

  • 😆😄

    when the hell is my Asus CN62 going to get Android?! 🙁

    • TomUK7

      Me too! Best value Chromebox on market for price and performance. In fact here in UK where Chromebook prices are stupidly high (maybe due to Brexit) it might well be best value Chrome OS device full stop.

  • brinke

    I have the 2015 Toshiba CB2. So, what do I do with these things? Do they pin to bottom bar? How along before Beta goes to Stable?

    • pixelstuff

      It is often a 6 week turn around from beta to stable, however there are examples of a longer delay and also examples of a feature getting withheld from the stable channel and rolled over to the next upcoming beta.

      So really there’s no way to know for sure.

  • Demarrco Smith

    MAN!!! You aint’ lying about the CB5-571!!!! HORRAY!!!

    • JR3

      Wow I can’t believe many waited this long…I sold mine as soon as the Chromebook plus etc started to arrive with Android apps ….

  • dpryor37@bellsouth.net

    If I could write a check with my Dell 13 Chromebook, using Quicken, I’d ditch my Windows 10 PC in a flash!

    • pixelstuff

      Writing checks. Now there’s an old past time activity I don’t miss.

      Does your bank have free Bill Pay options? Let them write and mail the check for you.

  • FirstLine

    Still waiting for my Asus C201PA.

    • mmpaca

      sadly these are getting pretty much into the antique zone now. I’ve been looking for the Android support for a while now for my C201PA and I know it’s on a list someplace but as the months roll on and more new CBs come out I begin to doubt that we’ll ever see it on the 201

  • brain802

    Wondering if Lenovo has decided to not update the N21 – still waiting for it.

  • Demarrco Smith

    How long does this Google Play Services need to load?

  • marco

    The Toshiba cb 30 with n2840 will support the playstore?