Chromebook Tablet ‘Scarlet’ Could Have Stowable Stylus

by Gabriel Brangers
With all the buzz about Google’s new Pixelbook, it’s been a bit since we talked about the new Chrome OS form-factors still on the horizon. Despair not. Development of detachables and tablets running Chrome OS is still very much alive and moving forward.

This week, we uncovered an update to the tablet ‘Scarlet’ that isn’t new to Chrome OS but could be a major addition to the tablet ecosystem when these devices make their arrival.

For those of you not familiar, ‘Scarlet’ is a RockChip-powered Chromebook that began development around the beginning of the year roughly the same time the Samsung Chromebook Plus was unveiled. The new device is described as “having buttons but no keyboard.”

Over the past year we have uncovered more details about ‘Scarlet’ and for all intents and purposes it appears to be a quite bright tablet with a display around 8″ and many of the features we’ve become familiar with in similar Android and Windows tablets.

The latest addition to the new Chrome OS tablet that shares a baseboard with the Samsung Plus and ASUS C101 is what looks to be an insertable stylus. From the commit, we find the inclusion of EMR support just like that of the Samsung. No surprise to find the support as it already exists on the Plus.

ASUS VivoTab w/stylus

However, a little deeper dive into the .dtsi file of ‘Scarlet’ reveals “insert/eject” functions just like that of the Samsung. There are a number of Android and Windows devices like this that have been on the market for years. Making a tablet that is capable of handling Chrome OS and Android side-by-side is not a far cry from many of the convertibles

This one little feature makes this upcoming Chrome OS Tablet a lot more formidable in a market already flooded with more Android tablets than you can shake a stick at. As we have voiced on multiple occasions, if a Chrome OS tablet can deliver the necessary parts of Chrome OS in a small form-factor and perform Android functions just like any other device, where does that leave pure Android tablets.


If I can carry an eight to ten-inch tablet in my bag that does everything my current Samsung Tablet does and I can also turn to it to make quick website edits, draft an article and even create graphics with a native stylus, an Android-only tablet just became a waste of money to me.

I and others have previously touted that Android tablets are dead or at least dying. I now will amend that statement and predict that Android, on a tablet, isn’t dead. I think rather it will find a new life in the ever-evolving Chrome OS/Android platform.

  • ellett

    One big question here is if Scarlet will have a screen typical of a mid to high end tablet, or a screen typical of a cheap Chromebook. I love 7-8″ tablets and would probably love a Scarlet, but only if it has a screen resolution typical of a tablet, fine enough for superior reading and viewing content for extended periods. 1366×768 isn’t going to cut it, because when you move to a tablet-only device you move from content creation to content consumption and you expect better quality screens.

    I don’t have a problem with a 1280 x 800 screen on my 10.1″ ASUS Flip, which I do email, blogs and forums on, but I had the misfortune to buy an HP Stream 7, which also had a 1280 x 800 screen, and the graininess was very irritating because I was trying to use the device primarily as a viewer (it went in the crap drawer within a week). My Nexus 7 had a screen resolution of 1920×1200 and my current Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8″ has a screen resolution of 2048 x 1536 and both devices offered a great viewing experience.

    • MikeOnBike

      Earlier Scarlet rumors described the display as 1024×768. That’s 162 pixels per inch, pretty low by modern tablet standards. That was the display on the 1st gen iPad mini.

      Then again, Scarlet might be fairly inexpensive. Samsung still sells a Galaxy Tab A 8.0 with that display for about $170. Could Scarlet be intended for the education market (primary grades)?

      • ellett

        VGA resolution would make this unattractive at any price.

        • MikeOnBike

          If we’re being picky, 1024×768 is XGA. Or if we’re being really picky, it’s 8514/A. 😉

          I remember having an IBM PS/2 with the 8514/A adapter and 8514 monitor. What luxury! That was such a huge upgrade from VGA (640×480).

          There’s a handy tool on the web called “Is This Retina” that calculates the viewing distance where you can’t pick out the individual pixels. 162 ppi is 21 inches. That’s reasonable for a desktop display, but not great for a tablet.

          I think Scarlet could still be useful for email and other browsing on the go. And plenty adequate for a classroom of 3rd graders.

          • MikeOnBike
          • ellett

            I can remember going from green screen to CGA to EGA, which was great, and then VGA was like butter smooth images:-)

            But they all beat the heck out of the old teletype computer interfaces:-)

            And yeah, I was thinking maybe for Dora the explorer the audience might not care. I’d like to see the first Chrandroid device be something adults could appreciate and play with.I’m thinking something like my Nexus 7, but with Chromey goodness inside. But there will need to be a good solid target market so that device adoption is pretty good right out of the gate, so maybe a preschool-kindergarten user base makes sense.

            Thanks for the pointer to the typo. Fixed.

  • wingzero0

    This is the reason I’ve held off on switching from my iPad.

    Honestly, Google just needs to slap Chrome OS on an updated Pixel C (newer CPU/ Pixel Imprint/4 GB of RAM/ Pixel Stylus) and I’d be extremely happy.

    • Giampi

      Even better, update the existing Pixel C to ChromeOS and give a clear indication of the direction taken

      • misc

        They can’t. It’s running Android because their attempts to get it to run chromeOS with Android apps failed. Currently the implementation doesn’t work with Nvidia SoCs, which just happens to be what the Pixel C runs.

  • BoB

    For me, 8″ is a ‘middle ground’ that doesn’t really work for me. I’ve used tablets from 6″ to 13″ and, again for me, 6″ – 7″ is nice for a reader–in 3×2 or 4×3 screen format, and @ 10″ for a general purpose tablet. I still prefer 3×2 or 4×3, but 16×10/9 is acceptable for @ 10″ (like the iPad or Samsung and several Chinese tablets (see Banggood–not no, it’s mainly an electronics, tools, clothing site)). Even 11.6″ 16×9 feels a bit awkward to me, especially in Portrait mode.

    My ideal would be 10-10-10: 10″ 3×2 or 4×3 screen, 10 oz, 10 hours battery life (or more).

  • JL

    Looking forward to trying something like this out. Is there any chance this tablet will have an LTE version and voice call capabilities?

  • Brian Hinton

    Honestly, I feel the art ecosystem on Android / Chromebooks is nothing but disappointing. The Adobe apps are subpar, and they pretty much require you to have the full Photoshop CC or Illustrator CC to output the work to anything other than a jpeg. A few gems exist, but they are nothing compared to their iOS counterparts. I’d love to hear what art applications people recommend. I can’t find anything worth a dime in the app store, and lately I’ve just used Figma. The issue with that is the stylus doesn’t work.

    • Conner Aldrich

      I’m a squid fan. It works well with the stylus and even better when you pay (it isn’t a lot) to get the upgraded tools in the free app.

  • Kattz

    I really liked the Samsung Pro but it is SO expensive in Canada. This tablet in a 9.7 inch size would be awesome. I carry a Samsung Tab S2 LTE in a keyboard case with me most of the time. I miss the pen. I would gladly upgrade it to a device the same size that had a pen and ran both Chrome and Android. That would be the perfect device for the train. Easy to carry and still big enough to actually get some work done. LTE would be a bonus.

  • Conner Aldrich

    Do you think this might be the start of a ChromeOS phone? ChromeOS already runs the google now launcher, so if the device ran the google now launcher in mobile and the normal ChromeOS launcher while docked (like dex), it should work.