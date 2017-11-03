Chromebook Lock Screen Note Taking Draws Near



When the Pixelbook debuted last month, one of the new, unique features was the ability to take a note directly from the lock screen. While the feature has been in the works for some time, this was the first time we saw it in action.

Until now this feature was exclusive to the Pixelbook. Recent reports from XDA, however, spotted the lock screen note taking in the Developer channel of Chrome OS and some of our own readers have confirmed the ability on devices like the Samsung Chromebook Plus.

Today, the Beta channel of Chrome OS updated and with it came this new function. After updating the Samsung Chromebook Pro it looks like the note taking feature is almost ready for primetime.

It does appear that Google Keep is still the only app capable of taking advantage of the feature. You can still choose whatever compatible note app you like but only Keep will allow you to take notes from the lock screen.

The update also brought a few new settings for stylus-toting Chromebooks. Two new toggle buttons in the stylus menu will now allow you to enable/disable note taking from the lock screen as well as keep your most recent note on the lock screen.

If you’d like to try out the lock screen note taking just head over to the Beta channel of Chrome OS. Once updated, you should see a small paper icon in the top right corner of your lock screen. Swipe towards the center from right to left and start your notation.

Cool stuff in the works and likely we will see this land in the Stable channel with the release of version 63 in the latter part of December.



