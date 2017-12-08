NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Chrome Remote Desktop Hits The Web, Allows Remoting To A Chromebook For Support

mm by Robby Payne
One of the best-kept secrets in the Chrome world has long-been Chrome Remote Desktop. I’ve personally used it for years and it was a vital tool that helped me make the transition to Chrome OS back before it was ready for me as a daily driver.

The best part of Chrome Remote Desktop was always the ease of setup. Basically, you install the extension and a small app on the host device (Windows, Mac, Linux) and that device becomes one of your remote devices listed in your account.

Open the Chrome Remote Desktop app on Chrome OS or Android, select your host device, and your session is up and running. There was little to no setup involved, and Google is removing even more of that process moving forward.

Remote Desktop Progressive Web App

As Google continues the march to end Chrome Apps in favor of Progressive Web Apps (PWA), it looks like they are not just pushing developers, they are following their own encouragements.

Sure, the host-side of the Remote Desktop setup is still basically the same as its been for years, needing a small bit of download and setup. The client side is now much simpler, however, with the introduction of remotedesktop.google.com.

Pointed out to us by a reader on Twitter this week, we took the new web service for a quick test drive and came away very pleased: mainly because it further simplifies the entire process and makes setting up a remote session about as frictionless as possible. The new service is still in Beta, so there may be hiccups along the way, but this all looks insanely promising.

If you go to the site and simply click the GET STARTED button, you’ll be off and running in just a few minutes, and that is the most promising part of all this. Quick setup and remote access to your desktop from basically anywhere with a web browser. When using the site to access your device, no extensions are required at all, at least in Chrome. We weren’t able to actually attempt a remote session from any other device other than a Chromebook, so some further testing will be needed, but it seems like any modern browser will be able to take advantage of this.

Additional Benefits

One thing I’ve wanted for some time is the ability to quickly remote into a family member’s Chromebook to quickly fix something. Remoting to a Chromebook on a regular basis makes little sense as your desktop and setup all follow you on any Chrome device, but I’d like to be able to remote in for a quick session if someone needs assistance.

With this new setup, Google has managed this with just an extension.

Once you go to the new Remote Desktop site, you can choose Remote Support and then choose whether you are wanting support or wanting to provide it. If you want help, click Generate Code and you’ll be prompted to install the Remote Desktop Extension and then you’ll be given a one-time access code.

The other user simply goes to the Remote Desktop site, Remote Support, and enters the code in the Give Support section. Within seconds the remote session begins and you are up and running.

And it all works surprisingly well on Chromebooks!

In any of the above-mentioned scenarios, it is worth mentioning the host computer definitely needs to have Chrome running in order to get the remote session working. It seems that the client will be free to use any browser to access the computer, however, as long as they are signed in with the same Google account as the host.

All in all, it is quick, functional, and impressive for an application running in a web browser. From basic support to easing Chromebook adoption, as this service continues growing, it will be highly useful across the board. Well done, Google.

  • RMP

    Fully agreee. CRD is a free terminal emulator. It’s invaluable for enabling your local device to become a terminal that can use of of the data and applications of a remote device over an Internet connection. Now that Google has the tools to make CRD a Web app, it needed to be done.

  • James Smith

    I tried it on Firefox, and was greeted with a “Chrome Remote Desktop is only available on Chrome Browser” message.

  • Mathew Hoffman

    Tried from Chromebox to chromebook. Windows to/from Chromebox and from a mac. Works really well, and will be testing with my G Suite clients.
    Only issue I can see at this stage is that it doesn’t allow you to view multiple screens. So from my windows laptop I could only view one screen out of two that are connected to my chromebox. Getting this right would see me ditch teamviewer.

  • Zach Mauch

    My big question is does the new method still allow for using RDP. This is known as “curtain mode” in chrome remote desktop. Personally, I am not a fan of VNC.

  • cerfcanuck .

    Yup, seems to work. I’m sending this from my Chromebook which is being remotely accessed from the Chrome browser on my Windows 10 desktop PC.

    Has anyone managed to access a Chromebook from an Android phone? I installed the Chrome Remote Desktop app on my Lollipop phone, but it claims there’s nothing to connect to. (Both devices are on the same wi-fi network.)

    • JL

      I would also like to be able to do remote desktop with Android and Chromebook. So far it seems that it can’t be done with crd. I use AirDroid mirroring to accomplish something similar. It’s not the best solution but it works. It also allows you to run the free MS office apps on your phone and mirror it to your Chromebook. I personally don’t have any need to do this but maybe someone else does. I’m surprised Google doesn’t support crd for Android and Chromebooks. It seems counter-intuitive. Fingers crossed for support in the future.