Do You Hoard Tabs? Do You Long To See Your Fav Icons? Chrome Is Here To Help.

For some, hoarding is a way of life. When it comes to your browser, hoarding tabs can be a mind-numbing frustration that leads to colorful language and worn out mice as you hunt for the one page you’re looking for amongst the dozens you have open.

Now, I’m not here to judge. I have friends that are tab hoarders and that’s okay. As a matter of fact, if you happen to be in the Cedar Rapids area in the near future, drop by the Yoimono co-working space and tell my friend James Welbes, “you’re not alone.”

This is his desktop:





For those of you who share the tab compulsion, you are probably quite familiar with what happens when the pages become too many for the favicons to display. Yup, they get clipped and you get pretty much the first letter of each site title to try and keep track of it all.

Frightening, I know.

Thanks to a new addition to Chrome Canary, users will soon be able to keep the favicons in place regardless of how many tabs they have open.

Show favicon even if there’s not enough space In this case, we will do:

1. Align favicon center.

2. Clip favicon to the tab’s shape with 1 DIP padding.

So soon, instead of the clipped look that’s near impossible to navigate, we’ll have something that looks more like this.

If you’re more of a tab purist like me, you like to keep a balance of your open pages split between multiple monitors for optimal viewing and this issue will likely rarely affect you. For the thousands who suffer from the all but incurable symptoms of tab hoarding, this could be the answer to your prayers.

Special thanks to James Welbes of Cedar Rapids Web Design for sharing his pride of hoarding tabs.

Source: François Beaufort