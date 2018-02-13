Google Chrome Drops The Hammer On Intrusive Ads

Google and the Chromium developers have been very forward about making their cherished Chrome browser safer, more secure and as unintrusive as possible. Just last week, they announced that July would mark the month that Chrome will label all HTTP sites as “not secure.”

This week, Google announced the crackdown on disruptive and deceptive advertising and the changes will be happening ASAP. According to the Keyword, violations of Chrome’s new ad policies could result in a sites advertisement being completely blocked in the browser.

Your feedback has always played a critical part in the development of Chrome. This feedback has shown that a big source of frustration is annoying ads: video ads that play at full blast or giant pop-ups where you can’t seem to find the exit icon. These ads are designed to be disruptive and often stand in the way of people using their browsers for their intended purpose—connecting them to content and information. It’s clear that annoying ads degrade what we all love about the web. That’s why starting on February 15, Chrome will stop showing all ads on sites that repeatedly display these most disruptive ads after they’ve been flagged. The Keyword

Chrome will be basing the policies on the Better Ads Standards put in place by the Coalition for Better Ads and they will take effect in just two days. This is great news for consumers who are beyond tired of sites that bombard users with advertisements that hinder navigation and degrade the overall web experience.

For the advertisers guilty of these type annoying practices, time to get on board with the idea of a better web.

Read more about the Better Ads Standards here.

Source: The Keyword by Google