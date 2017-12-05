NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Allo May Soon Enable Multi-Device, Google Account Linking

mm by Robby Payne
The fine folks over at 9to5Google have unearthed a very interesting tidbit in their latest APK teardown that hints at Google’s Allo messaging service receiving a few updates that could really help adoption of Allo by many more users.

First, a bit about what an APK teardown is (in the words of the guys responsible for the work, here):

In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect.

All that to say, these are hints about what might be coming. Similar to what we report from the Chromium Repositories around here quite often, these features are not set in stone. However, things that make it into an app have a good history of seeing the light of day at some point down the road.

Now that we have that out of the way…

What We Are Seeing

In a nutshell, the two points of interest are signs of multi-device support and the ability to link your Google account in lieu of your phone number. All this is coming from a simple line present in the current APK:

GaiaMultiDevice_ _enable_multi_device

The two features being hinted at here are multi-device support and Google account access (commonly referred to in APKs as Gaia).

While seemingly different features, these two look to be working in tandem to basically turn Allo into a more standard messaging platform.

Up until now, more similar to WhatsApp, Allo has been reliant (to a fault) on your phone number. No accounts of any sort are actually required to use Allo. On one side, that is nice for frictionless adoption on a cross-platform messaging system. Regardless of your phone OS, you can install Allo, plug in your phone number, and message to your heart’s content.

The downside with this approach is it limits the service to a single device: your phone.

So if you have a tablet, desktop, or second phone for work, you can’t install the app on those other devices. To bridge the gap a bit, Google finally unveiled a web app of late, but it also has its limitations. Namely, your phone needs to be around when using it and it only works on one device at a time.

Add to this frustration the fact that if you don’t have someone in your contacts, similar to a text message thread, their name doesn’t actually appear in the message. For larger groups, this gets confusing and was never an issue with something like Hangouts.

What Will Likely Happen

Similar to iMessage or Facebook Messenger, Allo will soon allow users to leverage their Google account as their main way to communicate. You can still have your phone number attached and use the service this way as well, but like Facebook Messenger, you will need account-level access in order to use it across multiple devices.

Once this is done, you’ll be able to install Allo on your other devices and simply sign in with your Google account and be ready to go.

I fully understand Google’s intention with making a messaging platform that doesn’t require a Google account login. I hope Allo stays that way if the user simply wants to leverage one device. I am, however, extremely excited about the prospect of being able to also leverage my Google account to gain access to Allo on as many devices as I see fit.

It is completely unclear at this point exactly how Google will put all these pieces together. It is clear that they are working on something with multiple devices and Google accounts, though, and that is encouraging. Allo is a great app and I think a great many more people will use it once more of these things get ironed out.

And, who knows? If Google figures this out, perhaps the ability to link up your Google account and phone number for Allo will make a path for them to allow Allo to be your SMS app as well. At that point, I can definitely say that Allo would be the ultimate messaging platform. Only time will tell.

  • ellett

    APK teardowns are always interesting, but this has the possibility of being a huge shift in Google messaging. Thanks for the heads up.

  • Joao H. Priesnitz

    Crossed fingers

  • Luc Lafreniere

    I haven’t been using Allo because of this specific gap. Once/if this is implemented, would users of Allo say that it is at parity with Hangouts? Better? Worse? I mean, it looks like Google is preferring Allo obviously and I tend to go where software is actually supported, but I won’t unless Allo is equal or better to Hangouts. I don’t want to try and convince friends and family to switch to yet another app without being certain that it is better for a good reason.

    • Nicholas Conrad

      The problem is: with Google, you never know where the support will be in 90 days.

      • johnkendrick

        Agreed, as far as messaging is concerned, it has been a hodge podge and confusing mess for a long time. They need to integrate and perfect, not cut and run to another app when something doesn’t catch on. J

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Yeah, tie their latest messaging platform to a single device via a more-than-a-century-old network addressing scheme? Nope! Refuse to install until that garbage is thrown out.

  • johnkendrick

    In my opinion Google has just waited too long to come up with a well-integrated solution and it will still require others to use either SMS or Allo.

    Facebook is way ahead with Messenger delivery of SMS in addition to their internal messaging. And it can be used for video chats and even tells me when someone has called me on my phone. If they add screen sharing to Messenger, I think it is game over. I know you can share your screen with Facebook Live, but that’s not the same. I want to be chatting with someone and just send them a screen share request when needed without switching apps. Apple has had this for a very long time, but its not cross platform the way Facebook is.

    I understand that not everyone wants to use Messenger or Facebook, but that is where the masses are, and it is the perfect cross platform solution to communicating with my coworkers, friends and relatives, many of which only use Messenger. It has removed the limitations surrounding communications with Apple OS and ios users who also have been switching to Messenger as their messaging app. J

  • RMP

    Right now, I primarily rely on Google Voice because I can access messages from any device logged into my Google account. I also like GV because, unlike Hangouts, it maintains a history. GV also has good integration with Google Contacts. The problem with relying on GV is that GV is not SMS, so I can’t make it the default messaging service for my phone. If Allo can be my default messaging service for my phone AND incorporate the advantages that GV provides, that’s exactly what I want/need.