Get Acer’s Pixelbook-Matching Core i5 Chromebook Spin For $699

Black Friday is now behind us, but we are in the midst of the newer, sleeker shopping holiday now known as Cyber Monday. Sure, the deals aren’t quite as expansive and the list of retailers bending over backwards to get you to shop their wares isn’t as long, but Cyber Monday annually surprises us with legit deals and opportunities to snag a good deal.

This year is no exception! Gabriel already put together a great list of deals you can check out right here, but reader George E. just found another fantastic deal from Amazon via Acer’s store. The Acer Chromebook Spin with a Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage is now available at Amazon for $699! For those keeping up, that is $200 off the original price.

We have our first impressions video already posted and are working on the full review, but I can tell you this device is legit and checks most of the boxes most users are likely looking for. At $899, it was still a bit of a difficult sell simply based on price alone. However, with this price cut, it is much simpler to recommend.

The Pixelbook, much in the same way, is a fantastic device that is easy to steer users towards, but the price can be off-putting. As it has been routinely on sale for $700-$800, however, that recommendation has been coming much more frequently these days.

The same goes for the Acer Chromebook Spin 13. For a well-built, fast, attractive and well-spec’d Chromebook, $699 is a fantastic deal. I doubt this will last too long, so if you are at all on the fence with this one, I’d pull the trigger over at Amazon right now.

Buy Acer Chromebook Spin 13 on Amazon