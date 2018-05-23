Acer Chromebook Specs Leaked Ahead of next@acer Event

While sitting at our table this morning after registration here at Acer’s global event in NYC, we were chatting about some of the things we may or may not see on the stage relating to Chromebooks and Chrome OS.

As it turns out, our friend Kevin Tofel over at aboutchromebooks.com looks to have some insider info about what we’re likely to see today for all the Chromies out there.

We’re about to head into the theater, so here’s a quick breakdown of what Kevin has info on. It looks like we’ll be seeing two devices: one clamshell and one convertible. Both of these devices will be 13.5-inch devices rocking IPS touch screens running at a 2256 x 1504 resolution. Not as high-res as the Pixelbook, Samsung Pro/Plus or HP x2, but still a nice bump over full HD’s 1920×1080 standard.

More interesting, however, is the purported internals. The convertible version (dubbed the Acer Spin 13) will come to the table with Pixelbook-topping specs like an 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8250U or Core i3-8130U and up to 16 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage.

The clamshell variant will be less-powerful, boasting Core i3-8130U, Pentium 4415U or Celeron 3865U, with no word as of yet on storage or memory options.

Additionally, the convertible will have a garaged EMR stylus, so that’s another leg up on the Pixelbook’s layout. Both devices will have dual USB-C, a standard USB port, and an SD card slot. With these specs, if Acer is able to drop something thin and attractive with a reasonable price tag, we might be looking at the Pixelbook’s first true contender.

We’ll know soon enough about release dates, pricing and further details as the live event plays out, and you can bet we’ll be covering it all.

You should come by and chat with us around 11am EST as the event kicks into gear! You can hang out and chat with us by heading right here. Hope to see you there!