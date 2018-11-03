6 Reasons The Pixel Slate Beats The iPad Pro

Yes, I know that title is bold: especially in reference to two devices that aren’t even commercially available at this point. However, I don’t need to lay a finger on either one to tell you 6 ways that the Google Pixel Slate (or any nicely-outfitted Chrome OS Tablet) will outdo the very impressive iPad Pro.

I’ll get this out of the way now, too: I think the iPad Pro is an amazing-looking piece of hardware. I think it does a lot of stuff really, really well and, if I had some extra money to spend, I’d like to own one. But the minute I begin talking about spending that kind of cash on anything, I have to be able to legitimize the utility of it.

And that is where this video came from. As I thought through what I’d use an expensive tablet for, I began seeing all the reasons the upcoming Chrome OS tablets serve a much more utilitarian purpose than the iPad Pro.

Have a watch and see if you agree!