Advertisement

ENTER TO WIN LG & CAMEYO BUNDLE FOR CHROMEOS

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Twitter · Instagram · YouTube
Facebook · Email · About

Privacy Policy

The new HP Chromebook x360 14c (2023) hits an all-time low at $250 off

You are here: Home / Deals / The new HP Chromebook x360 14c (2023) hits an all-time low at $250 off

By Leave a Comment

Chromebook deals don’t look to be slowing down anytime soon, and this latest is a perfect example of why I say that. Just a couple weeks ago, we saw the price of this latest x360 Chromebook from HP dip to an very-appealing $479. Now, it’s available for an even lower price of $449! That’s a substantial $250 off the MSRP, elevating this Chromebook from a decent purchase to an absolute steal. If you’ve been looking for a mid-range convertible Chromebook loaded with a bunch of high-end features, the x360 14c might a great fit.

The x360 14c series has always been known for offering features typically associated with higher-end laptops. The 2023 iteration maintains this trend, boasting great additions like a fingerprint scanner, USI stylus support, and a handy manual camera kill switch.

This year’s version also makes the switch to a 16:10 14-inch IPS screen with a 1920×1200 resolution, coupled with speakers make a great case for B&O branding. With the larger, taller display and the great audio emanating from the upward-firing speakers, content consumption is a genuine pleasure.

In terms of performance, the device doesn’t disappoint, either. Equipped with a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, this Chromebook capably manages a variety of tasks swiftly and efficiently. This stellar performance is complemented well by an outstanding backlit keyboard and a large, smooth glass trackpad in the same vein that HP has delivered on numerous times over the years.

While the initial price tag of $699 did bring some reservations for me on this Chromebook, the adjusted price changes that up quite a bit. At $449, many of the minor imperfections of any Chromebook become much easier to dismiss. Given the substantial $250 discount, the HP Chromebook x360 14c is an extraordinary value, providing high-end features seldom found in this price range. But you may want to act fast: lowest-ever pricing tends not to stick around for long.

Buy the HP Chromebook x360 14c at Best Buy

Newsletter Signup

About Robby Payne

Tech junkie. Musician. Web Developer. Coffee Snob. Huge fan of the Google things. Founded Chrome Unboxed because so many of my passions collide in this space. I like that. I want to share that. I hope you enjoy it too.