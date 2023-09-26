The new HP Chromebook x360 14c (2023) hits an all-time low at $250 off

Chromebook deals don’t look to be slowing down anytime soon, and this latest is a perfect example of why I say that. Just a couple weeks ago, we saw the price of this latest x360 Chromebook from HP dip to an very-appealing $479. Now, it’s available for an even lower price of $449! That’s a substantial $250 off the MSRP, elevating this Chromebook from a decent purchase to an absolute steal. If you’ve been looking for a mid-range convertible Chromebook loaded with a bunch of high-end features, the x360 14c might a great fit.

The x360 14c series has always been known for offering features typically associated with higher-end laptops. The 2023 iteration maintains this trend, boasting great additions like a fingerprint scanner, USI stylus support, and a handy manual camera kill switch.

This year’s version also makes the switch to a 16:10 14-inch IPS screen with a 1920×1200 resolution, coupled with speakers make a great case for B&O branding. With the larger, taller display and the great audio emanating from the upward-firing speakers, content consumption is a genuine pleasure.

In terms of performance, the device doesn’t disappoint, either. Equipped with a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, this Chromebook capably manages a variety of tasks swiftly and efficiently. This stellar performance is complemented well by an outstanding backlit keyboard and a large, smooth glass trackpad in the same vein that HP has delivered on numerous times over the years.

While the initial price tag of $699 did bring some reservations for me on this Chromebook, the adjusted price changes that up quite a bit. At $449, many of the minor imperfections of any Chromebook become much easier to dismiss. Given the substantial $250 discount, the HP Chromebook x360 14c is an extraordinary value, providing high-end features seldom found in this price range. But you may want to act fast: lowest-ever pricing tends not to stick around for long.

