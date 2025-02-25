New and improved Gemini Live is rolling out: how to know if you got it already

Quietly announced a couple weeks ago, Google has been working on delivering an update to Gemini Live that should enhance the conversational AI model with a few key upgrades. While Google hasn’t published detailed release notes just yet, it appears the primary focus of this update is on speed and reliability.

Early reports suggest a noticeable improvement in responsiveness, making conversations feel more fluid and natural. This is a big deal, especially for those who have experienced occasional lag or issues in previous versions. Here’s what Google is saying this updated model should deliver:

Improved Language Understanding: Gemini Live will now better understand multiple languages, dialects, or accents. This is a significant improvement for users who speak non-standard English or have strong regional accents. Gemini Live will also be better at translating text and speech, making it an asset for users who need to communicate with people who speak different languages.

Upcoming Features: In the coming months, Google will also bring screen sharing and live video streaming capabilities to Gemini Live. This will make Gemini Live even more versatile and useful for a wide range of tasks.

Privacy Considerations: As part of providing this improved experience, your audio, video, and screenshares are stored in your Gemini Apps Activity (if it's on). Being aware of this privacy implication can make sure you're comfortable with your personal Gemini Live settings, and you can disable this if you so choose.

That last upgrade is precisely how you can tell if you have the updated model already. While there isn’t a readily apparent version number or “About” screen within the interface itself, there is a key sign you can look for within your settings.

Simply go to the Gemini app, click your profile up top, and then select Gemini apps activity from the menu. From this screen, if you see your vocal prompt recordings (not just the text prompt), you can know you now have the latest Gemini Live model available.

For me, I still have the old layout, but I’ll be checking in to see if I get the update soon. While I don’t lean on Gemini Live all the time, I’ve found it helpful for researching certain topics and I really do love the conversational feel of the entire experience. If this update makes those conversation even more natural, all the better.