Get the Nest Mini and a GE Smart Plug for just $15 while you still can

I’m not going to beat around the bush with this one. Right now, over at Lowe’s, you can get your hands on the Nest Mini (read past the link button to see why that matters) and a GE Smart Plug for only $15. The deal is listed to end at some point today, but you can order it for delivery and as long as you get to that check out screen before the end of the day, you can get an amazing deal before it goes away.

Why this is a big deal

If you aren’t in a rush or you need some further convincing, the case for this deal is really simple. Many times, these very inexpensive bundles take the original Google Home Mini, pair it with a smart device of some sort, and mark the price way down. While those are still great deals, there’s a bit of a trade-off going on, and it all circles around the Google Home Mini.

Though the Home Mini will do all the voice command stuff the Nest Mini will, it simply isn’t great as a standalone speaker. It is tinny, has no real mid-range or low-end, and listening to just about anything on it is a very mediocre affair. As smart speakers go, it is easily my least favorite.

Additionally, because of an early defect, the Google Home Mini had to drop the top touch controls for things like pausing the music stopping the Google Assistant. Between the touch issues and poor sound quality, the original Google Home Mini simply isn’t something we ever recommend picking up unless the deal is insane.

our take on why the Nest Mini is so much better

The good news is Google fixed all that with the Nest Mini. They kept the same form factor, colors, and overall aesthetic of the very-popular Home Mini, and they fixed the touch inputs and greatly improved the sound quality. As a matter of fact, I have a Nest Mini in a few rooms in the house and they are really solid speakers all on their own that I actually enjoy listening to music on.

With that in mind, getting a bundle with the new Nest Mini and basically anything – anything at all – at this $15 price point is absolutely a no-brainer purchase. The benefit here is the bundled item is actually useful and made by a reputable company, so that’s a big bonus. I’d say to go buy the Nest Mini at $15 immediately, but paired up with something useful, this is a BUY NOW type of situation. So, I’d recommend you go and do that before time runs out.

VIA: 9to5 Toys