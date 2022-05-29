Memorial Day Deals: Save on the 2nd Gen Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max at Best Buy

Memorial Day is tomorrow, May 30, 2022, in the United States, and with it, you can pick up a few great deals at Best Buy. In particular, the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are being offered for a nice discount. Deals like this are fairly common during Memorial Day, and while it’s nothing mind-blowing, it will save you a nice chunk of change for something else while letting you put a new smart display in your home.

The 7″ 2nd Generation Nest Hub comes in Chalk, Charcoal, Mist, and Sand color, and can be snagged for just $64.99 USD (that’s $35 USD off). Normally, this runs for $99.99 USD. You’ll have until May 31, 2022, to process the order in your cart on the Best Buy website, or at least until supplies run out. Additionally, you’ll get three free months of YouTube Premium if you’re a new member and have never used your trial in the past for any other reason.

The 10″ Nest Hub Max is the larger device, has a camera built-in with a privacy cover, and goes for $179.99 (Normally $229.99 USD, so that’s $50 USD off! and is clearly the better deal if you can swing it). This deal also runs until May 31, 2022, but only comes in Chalk or Charcoal colors. Still, it’s a fantastic, crisp, and beautiful display for your kitchen or office, and with all of the massive improvements Google has been making to the OS, I think everyone should have at least one of these in their homes.

If you’re not a fan of Best Buy, you can also grab these over on Adorama for the same price, so you’ve got some options here. Grabbing a smart display on discount is truly the best time to get one for someone who has yet to experience them, or for yourself as opposed to doing so when they’re in higher demand during the holidays or when they’re full price! Let me know in the comments which of these you prefer, or if you’re waiting to get your hands on Google’s new Pixel Tablet which may very well have a “home base”.