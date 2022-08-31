Made by Google reveals its seasonal Nest Doorbell ringtones

Do you own a Nest Doorbell? Are you a fan of its annual attempts to liven up the holidays around your home by offering custom, themed ringtones? Well, it’s that time of the year again, and Google is once again adding a new set of tones to the Google Home app so you can swap between them to add a bit of cheer to anyone coming over for dinner (or who is simply playing Ding Dong Ditch).

This year, the company is adding ringtones to its seasonal collection for Lunar New Year, Diwali, and other global celebrations. In addition, a tune for Oktoberfest will be available from September 5th to October 5th.

In a blog post that Google put out today, it took a deep dive into the audio design that goes behind these festive audio bits. We discovered how the length (naturally) of the tone, how catchy it is, and how inclusive, meaningful, and entertaining they are all play into the final decision for what is bundled into the Home app around this time of the year.

Apparently, there are a whole bunch of other ringtones in the works, and you can watch the Made by Google Twitter to see when they’re about to drop. You can activate these through the Google Home app as they become available, and it sounds like the Oktoberfest one will show up before the rest.

Honestly, I have yet to invest in a Nest Doorbell, but it is the next thing on my list to deck the halls of my smart house. If Google drops a sale on it soon, I’m likely to cave and finally see who’s stealing my Amazon packages (it’s probably my neighbors). Until then, let me know if you ever activate these seasonal sounds in the Home app, or if you forgo them entirely and just use what the doorbell ships with.

Newsletter Signup