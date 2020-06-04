Nest Aware subscribers can grab a free Nest Hub or Mini

Last week, Google treated its YouTube Premium subscribers to a Nest Mini or their choice at no charge. This week, subscribers to the new Nest Aware services can score the tiny smart speaker or a Nest Hub smart display. As with the YouTube promo, eligible Nest Aware subscribers should receive an email at the account attached to their Nest email address. If you’re unfamiliar with Nest Aware, it is Google’s subscription service for Nest connected home devices that include video recording history, emergency calling from Nest devices, smoke/carbon monoxide warnings along with all of Nest’s original features.

Nest Aware offers two tiers. For $6/month, users can access up to 30 days of event video history and the above-mentioned features. The Plus tier, at $12/month, adds 10 days of 24/7 video history. For a complete list of Nest Aware features, check out the product page. If you’re already a subscriber, you may have a freebie waiting in your inbox. I presume that the free Nest Mini is for the base tier subscribers while the Nest Hub goes to the Plus subs but I have not confirmed that suspicion. 9to5Google noted that the first round of promo codes to roll out were not working for some reason and Google has since corrected the error. If you experienced this error, your code should be good-to-go at this time. This promo is limited to U.S. subscribers and you’ll have until August 31, 2020, to redeem your gift.

