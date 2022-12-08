Nest Audio update to continue Google’s smart home trend of replacing CastOS with Fuchsia

You may already be aware that Google’s Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are now running on the company’s mysterious (or not so mysterious, depending on who you ask), new operating system. However, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

There were talks of an upcoming Chromecast Audio refresh or a new Nest smart home device that was set to run Fuchsia out of the box. Whether or not we’ll get a replacement for the sadly departed Chromecast for audiophiles is still up in the air, but one thing is for certain – Google is apt to roll out this new OS to every device it can.

In a new Chromium Repository first discovered by 9to5Google (which is no longer available to the public, but you can see it above), Nest Audio is being discussed and the repo displays a ‘Fuchsia’ tag. This clearly denotes that the current operating system built into these devices is being ditched in favor of the shiny, new one.

Don’t get your hopes up just yet though for two reasons. First and foremost, because Fuchsia is being swapped in, it doesn’t change anything about the user experience – at least, not yet. The idea is to replace a one-for-one code base that has greater future possibilities. This means that you’ll likely see absolutely no difference. In fact, most users won’t even be aware that their smart home is operating on something entirely different, and that’s okay.

Second, we’re likely looking at an entire year until this change occurs, according to 9to5. Most everything Google works on takes between six months and two years to fully roll out from the time it’s announced, it seems, so this should come as no surprise to anyone. More than anything, I’m just curious about what plans the company has for the future of its hardware products.

