Nearly-free Pixel Watch 3 LTE deal for Google Fi customers is wild

Google Fi has introduced a Pixel Watch 3 LTE (both sizes) deal that’s almost too good to be true. If you’re a Fi subscriber, you can snag the 41mm or 45mm Pixel Watch 3 LTE essentially for free. Similar to what we see from carriers like T-Mobile, Google Fi is making it pretty alluring to snap up one of the best smart watches available for just about nothing out-of-pocket.

Here’s how it works

First up, Google Fi is offering a $150 discount on the Pixel Watch 3 LTE. Next, you can also grab a rebate for $299.99 (41mm) or $349.99 (45mm), effectively making the Pixel Watch 3 free. Yes, you read that right – free. And the best part? This offer applies to all colors and there are two ways you can leverage the rebate:

Pay Upfront: If you choose to pay the full price at checkout ($349.99), you’ll receive $349.99 back via 24 monthly credits. Finance It at 0%: Alternatively, you can opt for device financing and pay $0/month for 24 months. With this option, your device payments will be discounted via 24 monthly credits totaling up to $349.99. Keep in mind that you’ll still need to pay the tax upfront.

A few (very standard) caveats

Of course, no deal this good comes without a few conditions. Here’s the fine print that you’ll need to keep in mind before entering into an agreement with Google Fi. There’s nothing out of the ordinary here, but if you’ve never leveraged carrier financing, you’ll want to take note:

Google Fi Financing: If you choose the financing option, you’ll need to undergo a credit check.

If you choose the financing option, you’ll need to undergo a credit check. 24-Month Commitment: You’ll need to stick with Google Fi for 24 months for either of the rebates to take effect. If you cancel your service before the two years are up, you’ll kiss those sweet monthly credits goodbye. It’s a no-contract contract.

You’ll need to stick with Google Fi for 24 months for either of the rebates to take effect. If you cancel your service before the two years are up, you’ll kiss those sweet monthly credits goodbye. It’s a no-contract contract. One Per Customer: Individual plan holders are limited to one device promotion per person, and group plan members are limited to one promotion each.

Individual plan holders are limited to one device promotion per person, and group plan members are limited to one promotion each. Non-Transferable Credit: The credit is tied to the person who purchased the device and will be applied toward monthly service costs (data, calls, texts, and device financing) over 24 months.

The credit is tied to the person who purchased the device and will be applied toward monthly service costs (data, calls, texts, and device financing) over 24 months. No Returns: If you return or cancel your order, you forfeit the credit, and it won’t roll over to the next month.

This offer is only valid until January 7, 2025, at 9:59 AM PST or while supplies last. So, if you’ve been on the fence about joining Google Fi or upgrading your smartwatch or both, now’s the time to jump on this incredible deal. You won’t find another one like it!