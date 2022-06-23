Google Maps “Nearby traffic” widget now rolling out

Last week, Google took the time to highlight five of their existing widgets available on Android and revealed that the amount of Google widgets on that platform would reach a total of 35. In addition, they teased the launch of a new widget to make its way “in the coming weeks,” which will show real-time traffic from your current location.

As noted by Esper’s @MishaalRahman, the new “Nearby traffic” widget has already begun to widely roll out and appear for users just a week after its announcement. The widget can be added from the Maps category, and while it originally takes on a 3 x 2 size, it can be resized as needed to take up either ess or more space on your home page.

The widget is tappable to an extent. For example, you can tap on the zoom icon in its bottom-right corner, which immediately zooms out to cover more ground, while tapping on the same icon again brings you back to its original view. Tapping anywhere else on the widget will open the Google Maps app for you.

I find that this widget will be very handy when wanting to glance at traffic conditions around me quickly. Of course, opening the full Maps app will still be my default when planning a trip, but if I just want to quickly run an errand to the supermarket in my vicinity or pick up a prescription at my local pharmacy, I could just look at this widget and ascertain whether I should go for it, or wait a bit for traffic to die down.