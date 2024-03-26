My go-to, favorite Chromebook is back on sale for $200 off

I’ve made no bones about the fact that the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is my go-to solution for my on-the-go setup. As I’m writing this right now, I’m holed up at a coffee shop out of town with this Chromebook and the new Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk getting a few things done before taking care of some personal stuff later in the morning.

And it’s an ideal setup. With the Acer 516 GE’s huge, 16-inch QHD 16:10 screen that gets nice and bright, has an anti-glare finish, and refreshes at 120Hz, I feel like I’m at the desktop. It pairs up perfectly with the Casa’s fantastic keyboard and trackpad (more on this setup coming very soon to the site and the YouTube channel) to make for a comfortable, productive workspace wherever I find myself.

But even if I didn’t have the Casa, the 516 GE is still amazing. It has a fantastic keyboard/trackpad combo built right in and the other day when my router up and died on me, I was still able to get some work done with the built-in, upward-facing speakers pumping out some solid, focus-mode music. Pair all that with a rigid chassis that only weighs in at 3.7 pounds and internals that leave you wanting for nothing (12th-gen Core i5-1240P, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage), this Chromebook simply nails the stuff you need in a great laptop.

And once again, it is on sale for $200 off MSRP, bringing this ridiculously powerful, fun to use, excellent Chromebook down to just $449 for right now. I cannot express to you how much you’ll enjoy this device if you pick one up, and if you score it at this price, it will only make your experience that much more delightful. Will it return to this price again? Probably, but if you are in the market for a device like this right now, don’t miss out on this fantastic deal. You won’t be sorry.

