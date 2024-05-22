My favorite sub-$200 Chromebook deal is back again

My favorite low-cost deal on the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is back again! This always budget-friendly device proves you don’t need to spend tons of cash for a solid Chromebook experience. While it may not be the fastest or flashiest, it nails the basics and delivers a nearly unbeatable value at just $189 right now.

Don’t let the price fool you, though. The Slim 3 punches above its weight class in a lot of ways, and that’s why I love it when this deal shows up. Its 14-inch, 300 nit IPS screen outshines anything else in this price range, and the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage handles everyday tasks with ease.

Add to that a comfortable keyboard, a solid trackpad, upward-firing speakers, and a fanless design, and you’ve got a Chromebook that’s worth way more than what it is currently being sold for.

Additionally, Chromebooks in this price range tend towards being flimsy and poorly constructed. Not the case for this one. One of the things that first impressed me with the Slim 3 was the attention to detail in the build quality. The seams come together well, the chassis is firm, and once again, this device defies what you expect from this sort of price.

But as always with these things, the deal likely won’t last through the weekend. So you have a couple days to take advantage; and if you are in the market for a Chromebook that delivers on a budget, this is the one.