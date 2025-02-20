My favorite Nest Hub Google Photos feature is coming to other devices

Without doubt, the most used (and my most appreciated) Nest Hub feature is the Google Photos picture frame functionality. With the quality of the display on the Nest Hub and simple ability to put photos in an album and apply them to an ongoing slideshow, this feature is by far my favorite part of the entire Nest Hub experience.

And now, Google is broadening the reach of that experience, bringing it to a wider range of devices. A recent support post (via 9to5 Google) reveals that Google Photos slideshows, previously available on Nest Hubs, Chromecasts, and Google TV devices, are now coming to more “eligible,” third-party devices.

Device types getting Google Photos slideshows

The expanded list of supported form factors includes Smart TVs, Tablets, Smart Fridges, and Digital Photo Frames. This adds to the existing lineup of Google TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Pixel Tablet, Nest Hub, and Nest Hub Max. These latter devices already offer a Google-designed slideshow experience controllable through the Google Photos app or the Google Home app.

This expansion suggests that similar functionality will soon be available on third-party devices. While some smart refrigerators already integrate with Google Photos, the move to non-Android/Google TV sets and dedicated photo frames is a welcome development. Dedicated photo frames, in particular, remain a popular way to showcase personal photos.

Google’s announcement doesn’t specify which new devices or integrations will be included. However, the move signals a broader push to make Google Photos a central part of the ambient experience across a variety of smart devices. It will be interesting to see which manufacturers and devices ultimately support this expanded functionality.