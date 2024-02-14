Up to 2 Years of Ink Included!

My favorite Chromebook deal gets even sweeter for Valentine’s Day

As many of you already know, one of my favorite Chromebooks has been on sale all week. The large, fun-to-use, and wildly-capable Acer Chromebook 516 GE has been price-reduced by $150 since the beginning of the week. It’s been that price a few times in recent memory, so I didn’t share it this time around outside of our frequently-updated daily deals post (you should really bookmark it). But for Valentine’s Day, it seems Best Buy was ready to sweeten the deal a bit.

A sweeter deal today

It could last a bit longer than just today, but it seems Best Buy was ready to improve on an already-great deal on this excellent Chromebook for today’s Valentine’s celebrations. For the time being, you can snag what is arguably my favorite overall Chromebook for an additional $20 off, bringing the price down to just $479 for today at least.

And for that sub-$500 price tag, you are getting nearly everything you could want in a modern Chromebook. With a 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1215P, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage, speed is of no concern. But it doesn’t stop there. This 16-inch Chromebook comes with a 16:10 QHD 120Hz screen that hits over 350 nits of brightness and wards off glare with its matte finish. The chassis is crazy-light for a 16-inch device (just 3.7 pounds), the upward-facing speakers sound great, and the keyboard/trackpad combo is fantastic to use. Oh, you also get RGB backlighting on the keyboard, too.

I’ve been clear with this one: it’s my go-to when not testing or reviewing another Chromebook. And even when I am in review mode, the 516GE generally stays in my bag. It’s a proven, exceptionally good Chromebook that also gets all the Chromebook Plus upgrades as well. Apart from not being convertible or having a touchscreen, this device does anything you could ask for, and when the price dips down, it’s an instant-buy recommendation from me.

About Robby Payne

As the founder of Chrome Unboxed, Robby has been reviewing Chromebooks for over a decade.

