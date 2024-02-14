My favorite Chromebook deal gets even sweeter for Valentine’s Day

As many of you already know, one of my favorite Chromebooks has been on sale all week. The large, fun-to-use, and wildly-capable Acer Chromebook 516 GE has been price-reduced by $150 since the beginning of the week. It’s been that price a few times in recent memory, so I didn’t share it this time around outside of our frequently-updated daily deals post (you should really bookmark it). But for Valentine’s Day, it seems Best Buy was ready to sweeten the deal a bit.

A sweeter deal today

It could last a bit longer than just today, but it seems Best Buy was ready to improve on an already-great deal on this excellent Chromebook for today’s Valentine’s celebrations. For the time being, you can snag what is arguably my favorite overall Chromebook for an additional $20 off, bringing the price down to just $479 for today at least.

And for that sub-$500 price tag, you are getting nearly everything you could want in a modern Chromebook. With a 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1215P, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage, speed is of no concern. But it doesn’t stop there. This 16-inch Chromebook comes with a 16:10 QHD 120Hz screen that hits over 350 nits of brightness and wards off glare with its matte finish. The chassis is crazy-light for a 16-inch device (just 3.7 pounds), the upward-facing speakers sound great, and the keyboard/trackpad combo is fantastic to use. Oh, you also get RGB backlighting on the keyboard, too.

I’ve been clear with this one: it’s my go-to when not testing or reviewing another Chromebook. And even when I am in review mode, the 516GE generally stays in my bag. It’s a proven, exceptionally good Chromebook that also gets all the Chromebook Plus upgrades as well. Apart from not being convertible or having a touchscreen, this device does anything you could ask for, and when the price dips down, it’s an instant-buy recommendation from me.

