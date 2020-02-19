Firefox creator Mozilla launches standalone VPN for Android, Chrome OS and Windows

Finding a good VPN (virtual private network) nowadays isn’t difficult. While we recommend NordVPN, there are plenty of other VPNs on the market that can serve you well while fitting into your personal budget. One of the most important features to look for in any VPN is device compatibility. There’s no sense in paying for a service if it is limited to only one or two of your devices. Adding to the list of cross-platform VPNs, Mozilla has just announced the Beta version of a standalone VPN that will be compatible with Windows, Android and Chromebooks with support for iOS, Mac and Linux to arrive down the road.

Mozilla states that their VPN is built in-house and uses the more current Wireguard protocol as opposed to OpenVPN or IPsec used by many popular VPNs. The VPN is currently in Beta and you will have to sign up for a waitlist to get an invite for the desktop version. Alternatively, you can install the Android app from the Play Store and sign up at the pre-Alpha price of $4.99/month. It’s unclear at this point if the VPN will offer an actual Chrome app or users will simply be prompted to install the Android version on their devices.

Mozilla already offers a free VPN service via an extension but it is exclusive to Firefox which doesn’t do Chromebook users much good. Once available, the Mozilla VPN will allow unlimited bandwidth and let users connect up-to 5 devices at once. To join the waitlist, just head over to the Firefox VPN page here and drop in your email. I’ve joined the waitlist and once it’s available form Chrome OS, we’ll do a full review of the VPN from Mozilla and see how it stacks up against the competition. If you want to go ahead and try out the Android version, you can find it in the Google Play Store.