Momentum grows as T-Mobile moves to Google’s Jibe for RCS messaging

T-Mobile is going all-in on RCS by fully integrating Google’s Jibe platform, promising what should become an instant arrival of new messaging features as they are released in the future. This move aligns T-Mobile with AT&T – which also embraced the Jibe platform earlier this year – highlighting the growing momentum of RCS and carriers finally choosing to rally around a common standard for RCS experiences. As Google continues to introduce innovations and enhancements through Jibe, users with supported Android devices will get to reap the rewards quickly.

An additional – and less exciting – advantage of this collaboration is the introduction of Rich Business Messaging (RBM), which facilitates interactive communication between businesses and customers. While the prospect of messaging businesses might not appeal to everyone, the practical applications are noteworthy. For instance, users can receive airline boarding passes directly within a text conversation, streamlining travel processes and enhancing convenience.

.@TMobile customers are getting an upgraded Messages by Google experience, now powered by RCS and Google’s Jibe platform. This means customers will get all new features instantly and have a better experience messaging with businesses thanks to Rich Business Messaging (RBM). pic.twitter.com/JqciAtY1ft — T-Mobile Newsroom (@tmobilenews) September 21, 2023

Light on the details for now

T-Mobile has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of this move for now, including which devices are set to make the switch to Jibe and the timeline for the rollout. Despite the lack of details, the carrier has confirmed that RCS is now powered by Google’s Jibe, suggesting a broad implementation across Android devices over the coming weeks and months.

For users interested in finding out whether or not their device is running on Jibe for RCS, a quick check within the Google Messages app under Message Settings > RCS Chats will reveal the RCS provider at the bottom of the page. Devices stating RCS from Google is provided by Jibe Mobile are utilizing the Jibe platform, while others may still be operating on T-Mobile’s native RCS platform. For me, for now, it’s the latter.

Even if the roll-out takes a little time, T-Mobile’s adoption of Google’s Jibe platform marks a significant step forward in enhancing the messaging experience for tons Android users. With instant access to new features and the potential for more interactive business communication, the momentum of RCS continues its slow march forward. While none of these moves on their own are enough to finally get Apple to add RCS to iMessage, the culmination of events like these could one day get them on board for a far better, less-broken native messaging option for everyone involved.

