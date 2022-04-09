Google Meet adds empty call reminders and improved host controls

In a recent Google Workspace update post, Google announced some new improvements for Google Meet. These improvements include prompts to exit meetings when you’re the only person left and the inclusion of a centralized location for host management controls. The changes are being rolled out to make it easier to manage your meetings and prevent accidentally sharing unintended audio.

Leave empty call reminders

The first of these improvements will prompt you after five minutes of being the only one left in a meeting and ask if you want to continue with the call or leave. If you do not respond to that prompt within two minutes, you will be automatically disconnected from the call. This user feature will be ON by default but can be turned off in the settings. It will be available to all Google Workspace, legacy G Suite Basic, Business customers, and personal Google accounts using Google Meet on desktop and iOS devices. Android support will be coming soon.

Closeup of “Are you still there?” prompt and user setting to turn this feature off

Host Management controls update

The location of the host and co-host controls has been consolidated to appear in just one place, as opposed to several locations within Meet. It will now all be housed under one centralized “Host Controls” menu that will appear on the bottom right of the interface. The feature will appear only on the desktop version of Meet and will be available to all users.

The rollout for both features will be gradual, with up to 15 days for full visibility, starting on April 11th for Rapid Release domains and April 18th for Scheduled Release domains. I can see them both being very helpful, especially when you have meetings attended by many users dropping in and out, and you don’t want to stay connected while no one else but you is there.