Mark your calendars for Google I/O 2025 in May

Google has officially announced that its annual developer conference, Google I/O, will return to Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA from on May 20th and 21st this year. As per usual, Google promises a deep dive into their latest advancements across its product ecosystem, with a likely emphasis on AI. With each year of I/O, we know to expect a comprehensive look at everything Google is now into with a focus on how AI is intertwined into it all.

Kicking things off, we’ll get the customary keynote address by CEO Sundar Pichai at 10AM PT on May 20th. Following the main keynote, a developer keynote will dive deeper into the technical details, accompanied by a wide range of on-demand breakout sessions. A new addition for 2025 is the live streaming of developer product keynotes from Shoreline Amphitheater throughout both days of the event, ensuring broader access to these important announcements.

The structure of Google I/O 2025 feels familiar with keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops, demos, and networking opportunities spread across the two days. Registration for Google I/O 2025 opens today and is free of charge. Registering ensures you receive updates on the schedule, content, and other relevant developer news via email. A Google Developer Program profile can also be created to personalize the digital experience and access content tailored to specific interests.

The I/O homepage currently highlights Gemma, Google AI Studio, and NotebookLM, hinting at the tools and technologies that will take center stage. Undoubtedly, Google will also share advancements in Android development, discuss strategies for creating richer and more engaging web experiences, and hopefully give us some interesting updates about ChromeOS and Chromebooks, too.