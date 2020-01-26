Manage audio and video with new media hub in desktop Chrome

As someone who uses both a Chromebook and a Macbook on a daily basis, there are certain features in Chrome OS that I miss every time I log into another operating system. One prime example is media controls. The new media controls and notifications in Chrome OS that were introduced back in August are features that I find really helpful and make it easy to control media that is playing in one of the many tabs or apps that I have open. But lucky for me, Google has announced a new media hub feature in desktop Chrome for Mac, Windows, and Linux.

The new media hub will appear in the top right corner of Chrome any time media is playing in the browser. The icon will appear for both audio and video and works with all streaming services, including Google Play Music, Spotify, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu and more.

The new media hub is designed to bring all your media notifications together in one place without having to dig through your open tabs. It’s one of those intuitive features that seems like it should’ve been there all along. You can test out this new feature by playing our latest YouTube video and then clicking the media hub icon to open the controls.

Shop The Best Chromebooks of 2019 at Chrome Shop

This update is part of a larger push by Google to enhance the media experience in the desktop Chrome browser, as they have also recently introduced support for media hardware keys and a new Picture-in-Picture extension. To try out the new media hub or other new desktop Chrome features, go to “About Chrome” in your browser settings and update to the latest version.

Source: The Keyword