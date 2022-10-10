LTE Pixel Watch waitlisted at Google Store. Some pre-order ship dates delayed.

If you pre-ordered an LTE Pixel Watch via the Google Store, you may want to check your order to see if your delivery has shifted. I was one of them, and my LTE Pixel Watch order, for which I paid express shipping, went from an original delivery date of Oct 13 – Oct 17 to Oct 18 – October 24 in the U.S. Upon asking around on social media, it seems I was not the only one affected and delivery dates were updated over the weekend.

I don’t know the exact cause for this, but it appears based on the waitlist status of the LTE watches on the store, that stock might be dwindling. This does not seem to be an issue with the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi watches as they remain available to add to you cart.

It should be noted that a similar issue is happening at Best Buy, where as of this morning the LTE model in Silver/Charcoal is listed as “Coming Soon,” unlike the Wifi/BT model that is available to pre-order. As a T-Mobile customer, I was lucky enough to find that all colors for the LTE Pixel Watch were available to pre-order with a ship date of October 13th.

Another possibility is that the watch is selling so well that customers blew through the initial stock of the LTE models, which I hope is the case because I do want this watch to succeed. However, when you pre-order a device on the same day that it went on sale and given a ship date, but then that date gets pushed back without so much as an email notifying you of the change, you tend to get pretty frustrated.

Needless to say, I did go ahead and cancel my order from the Google Store and ordered from T-Mobile instead. Hopefully, if you pre-order the watch, you don’t run into any ship date issues. For those that went for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, if seems like you’re in the clear and will be receiving your watches on the originally promised date. Let us know in the comments below if your ship dates for the watch have changed either from the Google Store or any other retailer.

