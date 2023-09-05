A low-cost Macbook is reportedly in the works to take on Chromebooks

A recent report by Digitimes (via 9to5 Mac) has started a new rumor that Apple is developing a new, low-cost MacBook aimed primarily at Chromebooks in the education market. While this is an almost-laughable claim with little evidence in the production supply chain, the mere suggestion has at least made for some interesting discussion already.

Sources said Apple will likely launch a new product line for its low-cost MacBooks to differentiate it from the existing MacBook Air and Pro lines. The outer appearance will still use a metal casing but made of different materials. The unit price of the mechanical components will be lower, allowing for a more affordable price aimed at the education market, similar to the positioning of Chromebooks […] Major suppliers Quanta Computer and Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) show no signs of related activity; therefore, chances the product would launch in the first half of 2024 are unlikely. via Digitimes

Apple’s likely goal is to compete directly with Chromebooks, which have become quite dominant in educational institutions. But even Microsoft has failed with efforts of taking back this market by simply offering a solid, low-cost option. If Apple really wants to compete, it’ll need quite a bit more than just a nice device option.

The Chromebook price issue

In the classroom, competing with Chromebooks is not a simple task. Google has managed to capture the education market in part by utilizing extremely affordable prices, with Chromebooks often available for less than $200 for schools. These devices are not only cheap but are also well-integrated into the Google ecosystem, which is tailored to educational needs.

The idea of Apple reducing MacBook costs to such a low level seems nearly impossible. The Apple brand is synonymous with high quality, so it’s tough to imagine how they would maintain that status while delivering a device anywhere close to what low-end Chromebooks can manage.

Google’s classroom ecosystem

While Apple provides free productivity apps and has iCloud services, Google has already built a massive, highly-adopted infrastructure around Chromebooks. Google Classroom, Google Drive, and other Google services offer a seamless experience for students and educators alike. It’s not just a matter of having the right hardware: there’s an entire ecosystem that Apple would need to rival. Kind of ironic, right?

Apple’s previous attempts to infiltrate the education market have primarily focused on iPads, which are already more affordable than MacBooks. And in these ventures, they’ve still struggled against Chromebooks, primarily due to the differences in cost and flexibility. So the idea that Apple would now pivot to ultra-low-cost Macbooks is a pretty hard pill to swallow.

With the Digitimes report being so light on details, I’d suggest taking the idea of Apple releasing an ultra-low-cost MacBook as a rumor at best right now. The truth is, Chromebooks aren’t an easy target in education circles and they come with a well-established, cost effective infrastructure that anyone – Apple included – will struggle to beat.

