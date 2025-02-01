Logitech MX Anywhere 2S vs. 3S: Which premium portable mouse is the best?

I’ve been helping my wife set up a new home desk setup, and after trying a few spare mice we had lying around at the office, I decided to get her a new Logitech mouse. I love my MX Master but wanted something smaller and more portable for her that she could easily throw in her bag and take to the office. My colleague Robby has used the MX Anywhere for a while now so I thought that might be a good option, but while browsing Best Buy, I noticed both were on sale – the 2S for $50 and the 3S for $75. Naturally, this sent me down a rabbit hole of research so I thought I’d share what I’ve learned, and why I ultimately chose the newer Logitech MX Anywhere 3S.

Right off the bat, the design differences are noticeable. The 3S sports a more modern, refined look, with smoother edges that should result in a more premium feel. It’s not just about aesthetics, though. Logitech says the 3S also boasts an improved ergonomic design, making it more comfortable for extended use. This might seem minor, but for those who spend hours clicking away, I think this makes a real difference.

Beyond the looks, Logitech has made some key changes under the hood. The most significant upgrade is the scroll wheel. The MX Anywhere 3S now has a MagSpeed scroll wheel, a feature I really like on the MX Master. Logitech claims this new wheel is incredibly precise, too, allowing you to zip through thousands of lines of code or a lengthy document in seconds. Aside from the scroll wheel, the 3S also has a “quiet click” mechanism and, according to multiple reviews, is now much quieter! And the more advanced 8,000 DPI sensor—double the 2S’s DPI and equal to the MX Master 3S—is a nice addition, too.

Connectivity also gets a boost on the MX Anywhere 3S. Both mice offer multi-device pairing via Bluetooth, but the 3S adds the convenience of USB-C charging. This is a welcome change, aligning it with most modern devices. The 3S also boasts improved tracking on various surfaces, including glass, thanks to its upgraded sensor. Logitech MX Anywhere 3S in Pale Grey

What hasn’t changed? Both mice retain the compact size and comfortable shape that made the MX Anywhere series so popular. They both offer excellent battery life, though the 3S edges out the 2S slightly. Logi Options software (Mac and Windows) allows for button customization and other settings. On ChromeOS, button customization is available, but the granular adjustments will be limited.

So, which one is best? If you’re coming from an older mouse or looking for the best on-the-go option on the market right now, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is a no-brainer. The improved scroll wheel, USB-C charging, and enhanced tracking make it a worthwhile investment. Ultimately, the MX Anywhere 3S isn’t a huge change over its predecessor, but it offers enough improvements for me to justify the extra $25.