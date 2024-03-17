Now’s the time to level up your home security with Nest Cams

If you’ve been eyeing Google Nest cameras to level up your home surveillance, now’s the perfect time to take the plunge. Nest cameras are currently discounted at Best Buy, with prices that haven’t been this sweet since Black Friday. With wired and wireless options, these cameras are here to help you protect both the inside and outside of your home. Whether you need a watchful eye outside or just a little more peace of mind inside, this sale has you covered.

Here’s a breakdown of the Nest camera sale prices you’ll find at Best Buy right now:

advertisement

Let’s be real – picking the right security camera system matters. I used to swear by my Wyze cameras, but their recent security hiccups have me looking for an alternative. Google Nest, fortunately, steps up big time. The Nest Cam Wired, for example, gives you everything you need in an indoor camera at a decent price: 1080p video, night vision, two-way audio, and motion detection. And the best part? All Nest cameras work seamlessly and securely within the Google smart home ecosystem. You can also expect tight integration with the Assistant and a polished user experience.

advertisement

Google isn’t playing around with its hardware either. Nest cameras are known for their premium build quality and reliability. Plus, Google is finally updating the Google Home for Web website. This means you’ll get a full-featured camera experience across all your devices – not just from the app on your phone.

This sale is a great opportunity to secure your home for less. Upgrading to a Nest camera system means peace of mind and powerful features and with these discounts, you can save a little, too. So, if you’ve been looking to buy your first camera or to upgrade your system (maybe from Wyze, like me), now is a good time to give Google Nest cameras a serious look.

advertisement

Newsletter Signup