Google is finally rolling out a full-featured Nest Cam experience on the web

I’ve got exciting news for all you Nest Cam users out there! Google has announced in a Nest Community blog post that in the next few days you’ll be able to view recorded clips and navigate your footage directly on the home.google.com web portal. This brings us even closer to fully ditching the Nest app.

Previously, this web portal only allowed for live streams. If you wanted to see who was at the door an hour ago, you would need to open the Google Home app. Then if you wanted to see recorded footage for older Nest Cams, you would need to head over to the Nest app. But you couldn’t use the newer Nest Cams Cams in the Nest app. It was pretty confusing and forced many users to switch back and forth between apps.

Now, Google’s bringing a full-fledged camera experience to the web for everyone (hopefully). Through the new “Google Home for Web” website/web app you can manage live viewing (with picture-in-picture) and recorded footage, scroll through event timelines, and download clips – all in your browser. As noted by The Verge, it’s not clear if all Nest Cams will work in the Google Home for Web app but it’s likely that all newer cameras and any older cameras that have been transferred to the Google Home app will work.

Google says users will also now have the ability to create custom snippets from recorded footage using both the web interface and the Home app. To get 24/7 video history playback and the ability to download clips, you’ll need that Nest Aware subscription that is currently $8 per month. Google says this feature will be rolling out “over the next few weeks” and will work with the following devices: Nest Cam (indoor, wired, second gen), Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Cam with Floodlight, Nest Doorbell (wired, second gen), Nest Doorbell (battery), and Nest Cam Indoor (first gen) and Nest Cam Outdoor (first gen).

If you’ve been a long-time Nest camera user, you’ve probably been waiting around for Google to create a more full-featured camera experience on the web. Remember back in 2021 when Google first dangled a shiny web view in front of us? Well, it took them until 2022 to deliver a web app and it was only available as a public preview opt-in for newer Nest Cams. If you have an older Nest Cam, you were stuck with the ancient home.nest.com site for recorded footage.

But, finally, the new web interface is here and available for all. The “Public Preview” is now reserved for new features, like garage door detection. You will still need to opt-in to the Public Preview using the Google Home app or by clicking the beaker icon in the top right of the web interface. But if you aren’t interested in testing any new features, just hold tight – the new Google Home for web site should be available any day now.

