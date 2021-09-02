Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 w/Assistant and wireless charging dock is available now

Back in June, Lenovo unveiled the next iteration of one of my favorite smart home devices of all time. The Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant is a great little bedside smart speaker. It’s discrete, attractive, sounds good, and does just about everything you would want an Assistant-enabled device to when located in a more intimate area such as the bedroom. I clearly love my little smart speaker but Lenovo’s second-generation Smart Clock succeeds in perfecting an already awesome accessory.

The new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 didn’t bring much in the way of updates to the actual device itself but, it didn’t really need to. Instead, Lenovo added a handy docking station that contains an LED nightlight and more importantly, a wireless charging pad. I’ve long been considering some sort of wireless charging stand for my bedside but when Lenovo announced the new Smart Clock 2, my hunt was over and I was left waiting for this new model to actually go up for sale.

Lenovo didn’t give a hard release date for the Smart Clock 2 and the company’s website still lists the smart speaker/clock as “coming soon.” However, much to my delight, I was poking around the interwebs today and discovered that Best Buy is already selling the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 online and in-store if you’re lucky enough to live near a Best Buy that has inventory on-hand. The new clock with all its extra functionality comes in at $89.99 which is only ten dollars more than the original model cost when it was launched. That’s a solid deal for a versatile smart speaker that is really the only device of its kind on the market. Here’s a rundown of what the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 has to offer and a link where you can find one.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2

Processor : MediaTek MT8167S

Operating System : Google Assistant

Speaker : 1.5″ 3W Front-Firing Speakers

Microphone : 1 x Farfield Microphone Array

RAM + ROM : RAM 1 GB + Flash 8 GB

WLAN : 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4 GHz

Bluetooth® : Bluetooth® 4.2

Display : 4″ LCD IPS

Weight : Starting at 298 g (0.66 lbs)

Exterior Materials : Soft Touch Fabric

Mute : Microphone Mute Toggle

Touch : Touchscreen

Buttons : Volume +/-

Sensor : L-Sensor, G-Sensor

Expandability : Docking Capable with Pogo Pin

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 at Best Buy