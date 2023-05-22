Lenovo’s OLED Chromebook Duet 5 gets a massive discount

Lenovo’s Duet 5 Chromebook has made its mark on history and to this day, remains one of the best ChromeOS tablets to ever hit the market. We have high hopes that new tablets will eventually emerge and take the ChromeOS tablet space to new heights but for now, the Duet 5 is the gold standard. Powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC and matched with 8GB of RAM, the 13.3″ detachable has just enough horsepower to handle moderate workloads while also giving users the ultimate consumption device with its gorgeous OLED display.

While some may shy away from this tablet at $499 in favor of a more powerful convertible, the Duet 5 is still a solid machine at this price. If you can grab one on sale, the value of this tablet increased exponentially. When you can pick one up and save $100 or more, then you may be inclined to go ahead and make the leap to get yourself a very nice secondary device for travel or just leisure time around the house.

Today, however, you can do even better than a Benjamin off the Duet 5. Best Buy has knocked a whopping $130 off this formidable ChromeOS tablet. That brings the Duet 5 down to a cool $369 which is one of the lowest prices of the year and an incredible value. You can order online at the link below or head over to your local Best Buy and grab one if they have it in stock. Tell them we sent you. They won’t know who we are and it will likely cause some confusion but it will be funny at the very least.