Lenovo’s most popular Chromebook tablet gets a sweet last-minute discount

Don’t look now, but what is likely the most popular Chromebook in 2023 (even though it was released in 2022) – the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 – is once again on sale and it’s just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping. And even better, the update fiasco that has plagued this tablet is no longer an issue either as it has been completely mitigated as of a couple weeks ago.

So what makes this device so wildly popular? I think it comes down to the build quality, the OLED screen, and the massive battery life you get with the Duet 5. Sure, the performance could use a little boost, but it isn’t the slowest hardware out there. And the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage work hand-in-hand with the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 inside to make for a decently-quick device that can literally last days on a charge.

Additionally, the keyboard comes right in the box and with its ultra-thin, extremely light chassis, this Chromebook looks like it could have been released just yesterday. Lenovo did an excellent job with the Duet 5 in marrying aesthetics and worthwhile features like the OLED screen and quad speakers to make a Chromebook tablet that has truly stood the test of time. While I’m very hopeful for a follow-up in 2024 with the new MediaTek MT8188 inside, I can still confidently say that the Duet 5 is absolutely worth your attention and worth the current asking price of just $329. And if you have a Best Buy near, chances are you can swing in and pick it up as a gift before week’s end.

