Lenovo’s Flagship C630 Chromebook Is Only $479 For Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is in full swing and grabbing the latest Chromebooks is easier than ever thanks to some heavy discounts from some of the major manufacturers. The HP Chromebook x360 14 is still a whopping $200 off at Best Buy at the moment is you didn’t snag one from HP Direct and today only, you can pick up the Core i5 Acer Chromebook Spin 13 for a much more palatable $699.

Lenovo has also jumped on the Cyber Monday bandwagon with a great deal on the 15.6″ Chromebook C630. To clarify, this is not the $700 Core i5 model on display at many Best Buy stores but it does have a distinct advantage over the pricier model.

A Backlit Keyboard

Why Lenovo opted to leave this feature off of the Best Buy version is beyond me but we can discuss that in depth at another time. The variation Lenovo is offerings shares practically the same internals as Dell’s Inspiron Chromebook 14 as well as the HP Chromebook x360 14 and right now you can get it for less than $500.

Here’s the skinny on what you’ll get with the Lenovo Chromebook C630:

Chrome OS

8th Gen Intel Kaby Lake Core i3-8130U processor

15.6″ FHD 1920×1080 IPS display

8GB DDR4 RAM

64GB eMMC storage

Backlit keyboard

2 x USB-C/1 x USB 3.0

MicroSD card slot

3.5mm headphone/mic jack

14.2″ x 9.8″ x 0.7″

4.2 lbs

56 Whr battery w/Up to 10 hours use

Android and Linux apps out of the box



So far, the Core i3 has been a very impressive chip when paired with 8GB of RAM. I have been using the Core i5 for a few weeks and it honsetly doesn’t give enough performace boost to condone paying 800-900 dollars when the Core i3 will do everything you need it to. If a 15.6″ device is something you’re looking for, this is one heck of a deal.

If you order today, the C630 ships within one business day. Make sure to use the code DBSALE67 whe you check out to get the $120 discount.

Lenovo C630 Cyber Monday Deal