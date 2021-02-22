Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet is on sale for $229 (64GB model)

Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet tablet is easily one of the most popular Chromebooks to come out of 2020 and for very good reasons. The cost compared to what the 10.1″ detachable offers is nearly unmatched by any other device and the 128GB model is frequently on sale at Best Buy for $249. If you’re looking to save a little more money and you’re ok with half the storage, Lenovo is running a sale on the 64GB version of the Duet tablet.

We generally recommend going with the 128GB model of the Duet but we also understand that many want to stretch their dollar as far as they can. The savings here isn’t massive but it does score you the Lenovo Chromebook Duet for $229. At that price, you do only get 64GB of storage but everything else on this Chromebook is identical to the Best Buy version. You get that crispy 400 nit display with USI compatibility, a detachable keyboard, the MediaTek processor, and 4GB of RAM. All in all, this is easily the best Chromebook you’ll find for $230.

If you’re in the market for a different Chromebook, accessories, or even a PC, Lenovo is having a site-wide sale that will save you up to 71% on select devices and add-ons. You can find all of those deals here. If you’re looking for a USI stylus for your Chromebook, Lenovo’s USI Pen is still one of the cheapest available and you can grab it here for only $38.

64GB Chromebook Duet at Lenovo