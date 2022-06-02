Lenovo’s 11″ Chromebook Duet tablet is now $110 off

Less than a month after its official release, Lenovo’s latest ChromeOS tablet saw a significant price cut that offered a savings of nearly $100. The 11-inch Snapdragon-powered tablet is Lenovo’s third take on the detachable ChromeOS form factor and the increased performance over its 10.1-inch predecessor is more than ample enough that many will find the new Duet 3 a formidable upgrade.

Earlier this week, the 4GB/64GB version of the Duet 3 went on sale over at Lenovo with a price drop from $369 to a very respectable $299. With an extra 15% cashback from Rakuten, you could nap the versatile 2-in-2 for roughly $264. However, Lenovo has added some icing to the cake and dropped the sale price by another $40 which means that you can pick up the Duet 3 for $259.99. Throw in an additional 6% cashback from Rakuten and now you’ve got a shiny new Snapdragon Chromebook tablet for the delectable price of only $245.

As I mentioned in my recent post, I’m more interested in getting my hands on an 8GB version of this Chromebook tablet but the 4GB/64GB will still make a handy secondary device for many. The Snapdragon SoC makes for a much snappier experience than the aging MediaTek model and the slightly larger display actually makes the tablet feel more substantial, in my opinion. You can pick up the all-new Duet 3 directly from Lenovo at the link below and don’t forget to use your Rakuten account to get that extra 6% cashback. If you don’t have a Rakuten account, you can sign up with our link below and grab an extra $30 when you make your first eligible purchase. Enjoy!