Lenovo unveils AMD Ryzen ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook

As AMD vowed, another Ryzen-powered Chromebook is now officially headed to market. Today, Lenovo has announced the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise. As the name implies, the latest addition to the ThinkPad line will be geared towards the business sector with an emphasis on security and versatility for the employee on the go. Like the recently announced HP Pro C645 Chromebook, the new 13.3″ ThinkPad will be powered by AMD’s “C-series” Ryzen processors up to the quite powerful Ryzen 3700C.

Lenovo did not list exactly which processors it will be offering in the new ThinkPad but presumably, it will include a lesser Athlon chip in addition to the more-powerful Ryzen. What’s more important and more interesting is the wide array of features to be had on the new Chromebook. For starters, the ThinkPad C13 features the familiar “pointing stick” found in the center of the keyboard. The iconic red “nub” is a quick-access tool that allows you to use your cursor without moving focus to your trackpad. Oddly enough, this feature just popped up in the Canary channel of Chrome OS just a few weeks ago. I’m very surprised to see a device with this hardware this soon. Anyway, let’s take a closer look at the new ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook.

Progressive IT decision makers can anticipate modernizing and expanding their technology infrastructure by leveraging the manageability, security and scalability that Chrome OS offers. ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise provides mission critical productivity that can be rapidly deployed to remote users simply and securely, delivering enhanced business resiliency. Chrome OS has access to a broad set of applications that meet the needs of virtually all users, whether remote or office-based, offering Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) plans for productivity, including Google Meet for effective video collaboration Lenovo

Lenovo is offering the best of what’s around when it comes to available features on the ThinkPad. Users can opt for a fingerprint sensor that is wisely placed directly to the right of the trackpad. I prefer this placement over other devices that have opted for a sensor above the backspace key but that’s just me. There is also an option for a garaged stylus for users that are frequent note-takers or perhaps into graphic design. Lenovo didn’t specify whether or not the optional stylus is USI-compatible. However, it is our understanding that moving forward, stylus-compatible Chromebooks will support using a USI pen.

The 13.3″ convertible Chromebook will feature an FHD IPS display or touch panel. I’m not sure if that means there will be a clamshell model but I can’t imagine Lenovo producing a Yoga 2-in-1 that doesn’t have a touchscreen. Another interesting tidbit is that the announcement stated that “special customers” could request an optional 4K OLED display. Obviously, that ill cost extra and you’ll probably lose some battery life. Still, 4K is really nice. For security, Lenovo has added the optional fingerprint sensor as well as a privacy shade on the webcam. This Chromebook also features a second world-facing camera for “on-the-go” snapshots. Here’s a closer look at what the C13 Yoga Chromebook brings to the table.

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise

• Up to AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700C Series mobile processors

• Chrome OS (with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade)

• 13.3-inch FHD IPS or touch displays with narrow bezels2

• Less than 1.5kg (3.3 pounds) and 15.5mm thin

• Webcam with privacy shutter and optional touch fingerprint reader

• Optional world-facing camera for easy on-the-go snapshots

• Optional garaged pen

• 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports with an HDMI 2.0 port

• Wi-Fi 6 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.0



















Lenovo lists the Enterprise upgrade as part of the specs so we aren’t sure if you’ll see this device available to the general public anytime soon. For enterprise customers, Lenovo says that the ThinkPad will be available “shortly” which I would guess means in the next couple of weeks. The starting price will be $579 which is very reasonable for a versatile Chromebook but you can rest assured that the tricked out 3700C with all the fixin’s will likely be at or above the $1,000 mark. Regardless, this Chromebook will give HP a run for its money. We’ll get one in ASAP and let you know how the new AMD processor performs. Learn more on Lenovo’s Story Hub.