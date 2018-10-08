Back at CES in January of this year, Google unveiled the Smart Display initiative. With brands like Lenovo and JBL on board, we were treated to a walk-through and sample use of the Lenovo Smart Display and what Google’s vision for Google Home with a display could be.

At that time, we didn’t get to really spend much time with the device. Fast-forward to today and we’ve actually been sent a review unit from Lenovo to put through the paces, and my initial reaction is quite positive.

Sure, the $249 ($199 for the smaller one) device is more expensive than a standard Google Home, but I feel confident that the addition of the display is more than worth the cost. Even though there are things that don’t work perfectly with the display, the promise of what could come in the next few months is enough to make me excited for this device and others like it.

Check out the video below for the full rundown of my thoughts on the 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display. It is everything Google Home offers and then some. In both the 10-inch and 8-inch versions, I think we’re looking at the future of Smart Home devices.

Buy The Lenovo Smart Display