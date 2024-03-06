Against all odds, this top-notch Chromebook Plus is still at its lowest-ever price

For months after its release, the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus was always one of my favorites, but rarely – if ever – on sale. While I don’t think the standard $549.99 asking price is terrible, it’s been up against constant deals since it arrived on the scene; add that to the fact that it is only available direct from Lenovo and you have what I consider a pretty tough sell up to this point.

But in mid-February, a solid deal returned on the Slim 3i that had me excited to share it out. At $374.99, it became a far more compelling option for those looking for a fantastic Chromebook Plus experience, and I urged everyone to give it a look. Shortly after, the price didn’t go back up, but instead dropped down to $349.99 and was soon followed by yet another price drop last week to just $339.99.

I don’t have to tell you that at this sort of price, the Slim 3i is arguably the best deal in Chromebooks if you don’t need a convertible or detachable device. It gets so much right with the punchy/bright touchscreen, fast internals (12th-gen Core i3-N305, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage), a stellar keyboard, and a build quality that has a structural rigidity that rivals laptops far more expensive.

If you can’t tell, I love this little 14-inch Chromebook, and at $339.99, it is an absolute steal that I’d normally be telling you to get your hands on before it goes away. But against all odds, this discounted state is still in play for the Slim 3i, and now that we’re solidly into the 3rd straight week of it, I’m not convinced it is necessarily going anywhere soon.

For a device that Lenovo was a bit bullish on from a price perpsective early on, it feels very odd that it has stayed on sale for so long this time around. But that could also mean this deal is about to dry up for a while and this week could be the final time to get your hands on one of the best Chromebooks on the market for a very, very low price. It might stick around longer, and that would be great, but if you’re in the market and ready to buy, I’d be jumping all over this one as soon as possible if I were you.

