Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus drops to an insane $249!

Remember that Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus I’ve raved about since its introduction back at the original Chromebook Plus event a little over a year ago? If not, we’re going to go over it quickly in this post, but it’s the one with the killer build quality and surprisingly good screen that marked our first real taste of Chromebook Plus. And it just got a whole lot more tempting.

Right now, Lenovo has slashed the price of this impressive Chromebook by a ridiculous $300, bringing it down to just $249.99! Yes, you read that right; you can now buy one of my favorite Chromebooks for just $249.99 right now, and it’s just silly.

For those in the market for a 14-inch Chromebook, the Slim 3i really offers up a wildly-attractive overall package for just $249.99. It features a fantastic balance of performance, design, and affordability. With its solid internals (Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD), a punchy, vibrant display, and a comfortable backlit keyboard, it’s perfect for everyday tasks, work, or entertainment. Here’s a quick recap of what makes this Chromebook so great:

Rock-solid build quality: Lenovo didn’t cut any corners with the construction of this device. It feels incredibly sturdy and well-made.

Lenovo didn’t cut any corners with the construction of this device. It feels incredibly sturdy and well-made. Beautiful display: The 14-inch IPS touchscreen is bright, crisp, and offers great viewing angles.

The 14-inch IPS touchscreen is bright, crisp, and offers great viewing angles. Snappy performance: Thanks to its Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, this Chromebook can handle multitasking and demanding applications with ease.

Thanks to its Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, this Chromebook can handle multitasking and demanding applications with ease. Comfortable keyboard and trackpad: Typing on this Chromebook is a joy, and the trackpad is responsive and accurate.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a fantastic Chromebook Plus at a ridiculous price, now is the time to take advantage. This deal is simply too good to pass up, and with deals at Lenovo’s website, we have no way of knowing how long they’ll stick around. And I promise you won’t find a better one right now.