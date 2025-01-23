Lenovo quietly released a powerful new Chromebook Plus at BETT 2025

As part of the BETT 2025 announcement flurry from Google, you may have heard that 20+ new ChromeOS devices built for education are on the way this year. That number sounds high, but it is pretty standard for this part of the market as each manufacturer rolls out their classroom-ready lineups for the year at or around BETT.

Hiding in the general Chromebook news (nothing really new on that front that we didn’t already know about) there was an announcement from Lenovo about a new device built for teachers and staff; and it looks pretty sweet. It’s simply called the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1, and as far as looks and specs go, I like what I’m seeing, here.

Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 Key Specs

Intel Core 5 or Core 7 processors

Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

Up to 512GB SSD storage

14-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) 16:10 screen

300 nits

2x USB Type-C ports

2x USB Type-A ports

Full-sized HDMI port

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

17.5mm (0.69in) thick

1.5kg (3.3lbs)

Starting price of $749

When you talk about education devices, we don’t usually see Chromebooks this powerful and well-outfitted in the conversation. However, it seems Lenovo is answering the call for better devices built for teachers and staff. With these specs, you’re looking at a Chromebook that fits in at the top end of the currently-available devices on offer from any manufacturer.

The starting price of $749 is a bit steep, and it’s not clear if this model will end up as an option for consumers or if it will stay in education channels through resellers only. For what its worth, I hope we get a chance to take a look at it for sure. As a convertible with a 14-inch 16:10 screen, I’d guess this might feel like a bit of a Flex 5i upgrade, and that sounds like a winner to me. If the quality is on the higher end with these specs, the price point makes a lot more sense for sure.

We’ve reached out to Lenovo to see when we might be able to get a review unit in our hands, and until then we’ll be on the lookout for any hands-on from BETT 2025. Lenovo says this one should be available in Q1 this year, so its launch is right around the corner. And though it was built for education, I think it could find life on a shelf at a Best Buy store, too.